The days of downloading Android apps might be numbered - here’s why

Google has started to roll out the long-awaited Instant Apps feature, which allows Android users to stream content from apps without having to fully download them.

First announced at Google I/O last summer, Instant Apps will make it possible to run specific parts of apps from the web - for example, playing a video from Buzzfeed - without installing the full APK file.

The idea is to get users to the content quicker without the hassle of installing a few apps.

The first Android Instant Apps are BuzzFeed, Wish, Periscope, and Viki, with more rolling out in time.

Google describes the experience to developers as getting “people to your flagship Android experience from links that would otherwise open your mobile web page — like search, social media, messaging, and other deep links — without them needing to install your app first.”

Instant apps will work on most Android devices, Google says.

