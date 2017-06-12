The Crew 2 revealed: Cars, boats and planes to feature in bonkers new racing game

The Crew 2 is here, and it’s totally bonkers.

After a mixed reception for the racing game’s first outing, Ubisoft has thrown every kind of motor vehicle you can think of at this, a new title set to launch “early 2018” on Xbox, PlayStation and PC platforms.

The game is set in 2000 square-mile world based on the United States, called Motornation. Vehicles include, but aren’t limited to, cars, dirtbikes, stunt planes, jet boats, speedboats and mental 4x4 buggies. It’s completely batty, and not what we expected from a game that previously only focused on roadgoing vehicles. Environments include New York City, the Mississippi River and the Grand Canyon.

Related: E3 2017 news

But it’s not just a bunch of different races happening in separate worlds, in The Crew 2, you can instantly hop between vehicles racing in the same area. In the gameplay breakdown below, we see the ability to transition from a stuntplane to a car on the ground.

The whole game is threaded together by an organisation called Live, which plans the racing events in the game. Events take the form of multiple disciplines and are linked through a spectacular, world-bending, Inception-style effect where you leave one race and join another. Quite how it works or where it fits into the world, we don’t yet know.

There are four distinct categories of racing, with loads of variations within each. The four base categories are street racers, pro racer, off-road and freestyle. The latter rewards skilful tricks as much as it does winning races.

It’s safe to say we’re pretty taken aback at the scale of The Crew 2, and we’re hoping to get hands-on at E3 tomorrow. You can sign up for a beta right now!