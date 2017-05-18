Best iPhone 6S deals: The best pay monthly deals in May 2017

On a hunt for the best iPhone 6S deal to replace your old contract? No surprises there – its 12-megapixel camera, Tardis-rocking maximum storage of 128GB and clever 3D Touch technology make it a fantastic upgrade on any previous iPhone or Android handset.

We’ve scoured the market to put all the latest and best iPhone 6S deals right here in one place, making it super-easy for you to browse, compare and make the right choice without getting a browser tab-induced headache. Here, you can see the current best data, call and text deals from major UK networks, along with options including free handsets, upfront costs, our editor’s top pick, and all kinds of great deals.

We’re particularly impressed with Three's unlimited data deal starting at just £49 per month with no upfront cost. Simply scroll through this handy list of the month’s best deals to make your choice.

If you want to read more, check out our full iPhone 6S review

Editor's Pick

iPhone 6S 32GB | £75 upfront | Unl texts | 1000 mins | 2GB data | £25.49 per month

Our favourite deal this month is a great all-rounder with super-low monthly costs. If you're not fussed about getting a shed load of data and simply want the iPhone 6S in your hand for the best rate going, we strongly recommend this bargain EE deal.

Total cost over 24 months: £686.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

The best iPhone 6S deals in May 2017

Below is a list of what we think are the best iPhone 6S deals in the UK this month, along with all the information you need to pick a favourite.

Best Value iPhone 6S deal

iPhone 6S 32GB | £100 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 2GB data | £22.99 per month

If you're willing to lay down a little extra cash upfront to ease the burden of big monthly payments, then this EE deal is a winner. Its total cost is the lowest we could find, and you get a generous call and text allowance to boot, along with a decent data bundle.

Total cost over 24 months: £651.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best for Big Data deal

iPhone 6S 32GB | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 30GB data | £32 per month If you're ready to face your downloading habits and grab a data-heavy contract that's more forgiving than your current one, then this deal with Three is for you. With no upfront cost and modest monthly payments, it's definitely the most affordable deal for on-the-go data guzzlers. Total cost over 24 months: £768 View this deal at BuyMobiles.net

Best Free Phone deal

iPhone 6S 32GB | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 2GB data | £28 per month

The best deal around this month that puts a free iPhone 6S in your hand is this one with Three. You get all the calls and texts you ever need, a healthy wad of data and super-low monthly costs, all without having to dig deep into your wallet at the checkout.

Total cost over 24 months: £672

View this deal at BuyMobiles.net

Best iPhone 6S Deals on EE

iPhone 6S 32GB | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 8GB data | £37.99 per month

EE has some cracking iPhone 6S packages at the moment with no upfront costs, and this one strikes a nice balance between monthly costs and a decent data, call and text allowance.

Total cost over 24 months: £911.76

View this deal at BuyMobiles.net

iPhone 6S 32GB | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 10GB data | £42.99 per month

To cut upfront costs while still getting a generous lump of data, you'll naturally have to take a bigger monthly payment hit, but this EE deal is surprisingly wallet-friendly considering its generous offerings.

Total cost over 24 months: £1031.76

View this deal at BuyMobiles.net

iPhone 6S 128GB | £120 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 5GB data | £32.99 per month

The luxury of 128GB storage isn't the wallet-cruncher you might have thought. For just £32.99 per month, this EE deal offers an above-average data bundle and unlimited calls and texts. That upfront cost pales into insignificance when you consider all that space for photos and apps.

Total cost over 24 months: £910.76

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best iPhone 6S Deals on O2

iPhone 6S 32GB | £50 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 3GB data | £27 per month

This is a great mid-level bundle for anyone who has modest data needs, but still wants the luxury of unlimited talk time. Plus, its perfectly affordable upfront cost does wonders for your monthly payments.

Total cost over 24 months: £698

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 6S 32GB | £15 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 3GB data | £29 per month

Consider this deal if you're not willing to pay a premium for the handset, but you want a solid contract that won't see you short for minutes and data.

Total cost over 24 months: £711

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best iPhone 6S Deals on Vodafone

iPhone 6S 32GB | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 16GB data | £40 per month

Want the flashy gold version? This Vodafone deal rewards you with a hefty sum of data and unlimited calls for opting for a bit of bling. No upfront cost, either, which is a massive bonus.

Total cost over 24 months: £960

View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Best iPhone 6S Deals on Three

iPhone 6S 32GB | £19 upfront | Unlimited calls texts | 8GB data | £30 per month

Here's a nice little no-brainer from Three: modest monthly payments, a safe amount of data for more than just browsing, and an upfront cost that's less than the monthly payments. There's no downside to this excellent mid-level deal.

Total cost over 24 months: £739

View this deal at BuyMobiles.net

iPhone 6S 32GB | Free upfront | Unlimited calls texts | Unlimited data | £49 per month

Three is generally the network you want to turn to if you're hungry for unlimited data, and this is its star deal of the month. It's definitely one for the bigger budget, but its low upfront cost softens the blow.

Total cost over 24 months: £1176

View this deal at BuyMobiles.net

Spotted any other great iPhone deals? Let us know in the comments below.