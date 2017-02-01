The Avengers Square Enix Project - What we’d like to see

Everything we know about The Avengers Square Enix Project

Square Enix and Marvel Entertainment recently announced a surprise partnership that will see them create multiple new games together, including an ambitious title based on The Avengers. Developed by Crystal Dynamics – the very same team responsible for the excellent Tomb Raider reboot – it has the potential to be something truly superb.

We’ve compiled all the latest news on The Avengers Square Enix Project including all the new announcements, trailers and everything we’d love to see.

The Avengers Square Enix Project at a glance

When does The Avengers come out? 2018 at the earliest

What's new about The Avengers? Announcement teaser trailer

How much will it cost? To be confirmed

The Avengers Square Enix Project – What is it?

Developed by Crystal Dynamics in collaboration with Eidos Montreal, this new adventure takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It will, presumably, star the same mixture of heroes found in the super popular films. Whether it will serve a narrative purpose alongside them remains to be seen, but you can expect an abundance of nerdy references and homages along the way.

The Avengers Square Enix Project release date – When is it coming out?

Not for a while. Square confirmed in a press release alongside the announcement trailer that more news would be shared in 2018 with other Marvel projects.

“The Avengers project is being designed for gamers worldwide and will be packed with all the characters, environments, and iconic moments that have thrilled longtime fans of the franchise. Featuring a completely original story, it will introduce a universe gamers can play in for years to come. More details on The Avengers project and other games will be announced in 2018.”

Square Enix and Marvel have a habit of announcing projects long before their release, so this is no surprise.

The Avengers Square Enix Project trailer – How does it look?

The aforementioned announcement trailer is the only snippet of footage we have, and we doubt it represents any form of actual gameplay.

Despite its brevity, the trailer teases some exciting ideas, as well as the appearance of our favourite superheroes. Recognisable mementos of The Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America and Thor all feature, and we’ll be damned if you didn’t get goosebumps.

The Avengers Square Enix Project wishlist – What we’d like to see

Different playstyles

The debut trailer confirms the appearance of multiple heroes, all of which possess their own unique powers and abilities. So, does this mean each of them will handle differently, requiring a certain amount of tact and skill to master? Fingers crossed, as this sense of variety is something we rarely see in AAA action titles. Having the option to navigate the environment with Iron Man’s suit or Thor’s mythic hammer sounds thrilling, as does sprinting through the streets as Captain America while he chases after some bad guys. Now we’re getting flashbacks of The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction on PS2.

A gaming universe

Ever since the release of Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man in 2008 we’ve seen Marvel craft a multi-faceted cinematic universe previously thought impossible. As far we know, this project will take place in the very same world, but imagine if it didn’t. Imagine if Marvel gave Square Enix the freedom to craft its own canonical setting using the foundations so many films have built. It’d make perfect sense to leave the staple of heroes untouched, yet we could certainly see the introduction of villains absent from the big screen, drawing from decades of comic history. It would also make it far easier for newcomers to follow along.

Plenty of iconic locations

We’re indifferent about the inclusion of an open-world, as we’d be just as happy riding through a linear blockbuster experience filled with wonderfully rendered environments. Think of it as Uncharted or Tomb Raider meets Batman: Arkham Asylum. Having the S.H.I.E.L.D helicarrier acting as a base of operations before The Avengers set out on missions would be brilliant, especially if you had the option to converse with each character. Forming a deeper relationship that could always have important ramifications on your abilities or the wider narrative. Either way, we cannot wait to see the world of Marvel translated into gaming form once again.

What would you like see from The Avengers Square Enix Project? Let us know in the comments.