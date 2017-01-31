The Apple-endorsed LG 5K monitor doesn’t work near a Wi-Fi router

When Apple announced its new MacBook Pro range late last year, it also identified an LG UltraFine 5K Display as a perfect companion.

Well, it appears, it isn’t that perfect after all.

9to5Mac brings reports asserting the $974 (Usually $1,299) monitor, which replaces Apple’s discontinued Thunderbolt model, will not work correctly if placed close to a Wi-Fi modem.

According to the reports, if the modem is within two meters of the display it causes the picture to flicker, disconnect from the connected MacBook or even cause it to crash completely.

The reporter reveals: “Right out of the box, UltraFine 5K Display was hardly usable as it would consistently disconnect and even freeze my MacBook Pro which made it unusable for work on Thursday and Friday. Connecting it to my MacBook Pro consistently resulted in needing to reboot my machine to continue working.”

The issue has been experienced by other Mac users who’ve purchased the UltraFine Display, as evidenced by reviews on the Apple website.

An email from LG customer service says the issue is isolated to the 5K display and advises users to keep the monitor away from the router.

Not an ideal solution given many users choose to house their routers next to their office desks, but it is better than nothing. Whether LG can come up with a fix remains to be seen.

Are you experiencing any issues with the high-end monitor? Share your thoughts in the comments below.