The Amazon Fire TV range now has an actual Ultra HD television set

First came the Amazon Fire TV box, then came the Amazon Fire TV Stick, now Amazon has built its Alexa-powered television platform into a full-on television set.

The Amazon Fire TV Edition is an affordable 4K set made by Element Electronics.

The entry level 43-inch model is $449, ranging up to the $899 65-inch version. Unfortunately, it’s only going to be available in the United States right now.

Naturally, it includes the new Alexa remote for voice-controlled access to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Video and HBO Now.

It’ll also bring the full range of 15,000 channels, apps and Alexa Skills.

Amazon is giving away a free indoor aerial with every model, so as well as all of the streaming goodness, buyers will get free-to-air TV too.

Of course, the inclusion of Fire TV capabilities is not reason alone to buy a television set, especially given how affordable the Fire TV and Fire Stick are. However, this is an interesting move from Amazon.

The little-known Element Electronics is based in South Carolina and specialises in affordable Ultra HD TVs, sound bars and rugged Bluetooth audio solutions.

Its VP of marketing Sung Choi said: "This new line of smart TVs featuring Amazon's Fire TV experience extend the voice-control revolution starting in the home. With the Voice Remote with Alexa, customers can not only change channels, launch apps, and search or switch inputs with simple voice commands, but they can also ask Alexa to read and display sports scores, dim the living room lights, see Yelp restaurant reviews, and even order a Domino's pizza.”

Would the presence of Amazon's Fire TV ecosystem influence your TV purchasing decision? Or are you happy to choose your TV and then pick up a cheap Fire TV or Fire Stick? Drop us a line in the comments section below.