The Amazon Echo and Alexa just got a lot more useful for Apple users

With Apple reportedly planning to unveil a Siri-powered Echo rival at WWDC next week, it’s hardly surprising that Amazon is seeking to make Alexa more appealing to Apple users.

The company has announced Alexa now supports Apple iCloud Calendar, making it easy for users to link their accounts through the settings portion of the Alexa app.

Just as with Google and Outlook calendars, Alexa users can now ask: “Alexa, what’s on my calendar.”

Folks will also be able to add items to their calendar through voice commands.

In a press release Amazon says: “iCloud Calendar support has been a top requested feature from Alexa customers, and we’re thrilled to bring this to Alexa devices in US, UK and Germany today. Now customers have access to five major calendaring services through their Alexa devices.”

Those services are iCloud, G Suite, Google/Gmail, Office 365 and Outlook.

Amazon, a pioneer in the space, is facing more and more competition from the likes of Google and Microsoft, as well as the new offering from Andy Rubin’s Essential firm.

Whether Apple does launch its own voice-controlled digital assistant device next week remains to be seen, but Amazon is prepared.

Is the Echo still leading the way? Or is the chasing pack about to overwhelm Alexa? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.