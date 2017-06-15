Microsoft says Xbox One X’s steep price tag won’t turn a profit

It has now been a couple of days since head of Xbox Phil Spencer fully unveiled the Xbox One X at E3 2017, coming November 7 for the high price of £449/$499.

At around £100 more than the PS4 Pro, some feel the price of the Xbox One X is too high, but this price will still not make a profit for Microsoft.

Phil Spencer confirmed that the manufacturing costs of what was formerly known as Project Scorpio will exceed the £449 price tag in an interview with Business Insider UK.

When Ben Gilbert asked Spencer whether Microsoft is making any money on each unit of the Xbox One X, to which he simply replied: "No."

When it releases in November, the Xbox One X will be the most powerful console in the world, but clearly the custom-built eight-core CPU, 12GB of GDDR5 RAM, and six teraflops of GPU power costs some serious money.

Put simply, Xbox's new premium offering has the ability to power games in native 4K, with an Ultra HD Blu-ray player, a feature Sony omitted from the Pro.

The Xbox One X isn't exactly the first console to be sold at a loss: every PS4 makes a loss in hardware terms.

However, hardware just isn't where console manufacturers make money anymore: Microsoft will instead be focusing on games and services like Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass to get the cash rolling in.

In Spencer's words: "You should think about the hardware part of the console as not the money-making part of the business. The money-making part is in selling games."

But, in order to sell games, Xbox need to sell consoles and take a slice of the pie that Sony already enjoys as it dominates with 60+ million PS4s sold to date this console cycle.

Do losses on the Xbox One X make you think differently about that £449/$499 price point? Give us a shout in the comments below.