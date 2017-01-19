That Samsung Galaxy S8 screen leak isn’t what it seems

Amidst the recent influx of Galaxy S8 leaks emerges emerges a hoax, reminding us all why it’s important to take all phone leaks with a pinch of salt.

Yesterday, several news outlets covered a story about a leaked image depicting the front panels for two rumoured handsets – the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. The image had been posted to Twitter by a Polish user called @DforDesign, who captioned the image with a message about how there won’t be a flat-screened version of the Galaxy S8.

Here’s the original tweet:

However, it turns out that these weren’t leaked Galaxy S8 front panels after all. After publishing a report, Android Police got in touch with the Twitter user, revealing that the image was actually depicting screen covers:

“The person who leaked these photos has clarified that they are not glass cover panels for the Galaxy S8, but rather tempered glass screen protectors produced by a third-party company for the phone, designed in advance of its launch.”

In fairness, these screen protectors do still potentially offer us clues about the Galaxy S8 design. The abundance of case render leaks in recent weeks suggests that Samsung may have already provided third-party firms with designs for its next flagship, to ensure that there’s a healthy supply of Galaxy S8 cases for launch. If this is the case, there’s no reason why we wouldn’t already be seeing screen protectors popping up on social media ahead of time.

Importantly, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the Galaxy S8 ditching a flat variant completely. It’s long been rumoured that Samsung plans to only release Galaxy S8 models with ‘Edge’-style curved displays, which is why the phones are now rumoured to be called Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, rather than Edge – to denote size instead of display type.

We won’t know the truth for a little while yet, mind. Samsung isn’t expected to debut its next flagship phone until late next month, with the reveal tipped to take place at MWC 2017, Barcelona’s annual technology tradeshow. Until then, take all leaks with due caution.

What would you like to see from the Samsung Galaxy S8? Let us know in the comments.