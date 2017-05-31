TfL (Transport for London) is expected to hear bids from UK telecommunications companies to provide a 4G network service on the London Underground after the 2017 General Election, according to a new report.

The FT claims that after the election on June 8, TfL and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, will hear bids from private companies to finally bring 4G mobile internet to the Tube.

Having a 4G service on the Tube would allow commuters to make phone calls and browse the internet while in motion, not just duck in and out of Wi-Fi connections at stations.

There are a number of companies that are reportedly set to bid, with BT, BAI Communications, the Wireless Infrastructure Group, and Huawei all being mentioned in the recent report.

While exact figures aren't known, it's understood that TfL would subsidise the cost of the 4G network construction, which would likely run into the hundreds of millions (British pounds) and be hugely lucrative for the contract winner.

The construction of this service would bring London up to date with the likes of Tokyo, Paris, Berlin and New York, which all provide access to 4G networks for commuters.

