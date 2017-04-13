When you think of gigantic semi trucks and their more modest pick-up counterparts, friendliness to the environment rarely, if ever, springs to mind.

However, thanks to Tesla (who else?) all that is about to change.

On Thursday, CEO Elon Musk divulged loads of information about the next two vehicle categories he plans to conquer and did so in typical fashion, with four concise tweets.

The biggest news is the unveiling of the “next level” Tesla Semi truck will take place in September this year.

In answer to a follow-up question on Twitter, Musk revealed the previously-announced Tesla pick-up truck will be unveiled within two years.

Both the Tesla Semi and pick-up truck were announced last summer in Musk’s “Master Plan Part Deux”, but little is known about either at present.

Musk wasn’t done with the announcements, either.

In response to a question about when fans may see the completed version of the Model 3 sedan, scheduled for delivery to the first pre-order customers later this year, Musk simply answered "July."

He also dropped the dime on the company’s next Roaster sports car, which we now know will be convertible thanks to Musk’s mini Twitter spree.