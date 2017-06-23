Tesla Music? Streaming service tipped as Musk seeks a better road playlist

Tesla is reportedly interested in creating its own music streaming service to power the audio in its range of electric cars.

According to a Recode report, the firm has already spoken with the major music labels, over a service that would come bundled in with the Model S, Model X, et al.

The report claims Tesla wants to provide multiple levels of service, starting with a personalised radio service, right up to an all-access tier to rival Spotify and Apple Music.

According to the report, all of the major labels are willing to work with Elon Musk’s firm on a deal, which would see the music controlled from the tablet-like centre console within every Tesla.

“We believe it’s important to have an exceptional in-car experience so our customers can listen to the music they want from whatever source they choose,” a Tesla spokesperson said. “Our goal is to simply achieve maximum happiness for our customers.”

While this would be an interesting development, it is unlikely to phrase the likes of Spotify and Apple.

The pair have almost 80 million paying customers between them and there’s only about 100,000 Teslas currently on the road.

