Tesla Model S is now better value than ever before

Tesla Motors will officially move into the realm of affordability for thousands of drivers later this year when the Model 3 hits public roads.

However, in the meantime, the company is also taking steps to entice drivers for whom the Model S is currently only just out of reach.

The company is knocking around 10% off Model S 75 model with a hefty $7,500 discount, making it the cheapest model in the range, now the 60kWh motor has been discontinued. It's now $69,500 (around £55K).

The firm is also offering upgrades for Model S 60 drivers, enabling them to get 75 kWh battery pack for just $2,000.

However, it's not all good news, the firm is bumping up the price of the top end 100D and P100D models.

In a statement released to Electrek, the company wrote: “Periodically we have adjusted pricing and available options to best reflect the value of our products and our customers’ preferences.

“Today’s updates include slight price decreases to our 75, 75D and 90D models to account for the discontinuation of our 60 kWh models, and next week we will be implementing slight price increases to our higher end 100D and P100D models. We expect our total average selling price to remain almost exactly the same."

The news comes as Tesla prepares to announce the next stage of its automotive takeover.

Last week Elon Musk announced it will reveal its Semi truck in September, while their are plans to show off the pick-up truck within the next 2-years.

