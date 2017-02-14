Tesla is taking orders for fully self-driving Model S and Model X cars

Tesla has agreed to sell a fleet of self-driving Model S sedans and Model X SUVs to be used as taxis in Dubai.

The government of the UAE has ordered 200 of vehicles with ‘fully self-driving-capability,’ Electrek reports.

The cars will be added to the Dubai Taxi Company’s limousine fleet as part of ambitious plans to convert 25% of the city’s traffic to autonomous by 2030.

There was no announcement on when Tesla will begin delivering the fleet, but the automotive pioneer has now started to deliver its electric cars in Dubai.

These vehicles will ship with the Autopilot driver assist functionality, but the cars are primed for a future update that would enable full autonomy.

Back in October, Elon Musk announced that all new Tesla vehicles, including the forthcoming Model 3, would come with hardware that would enable them to be fully autonomous.

That update, of course, would require regulatory approval in the requisite nations.

During this week’s announcement, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also pledged to invest “tens of millions of dollars” in charging and service infrastructure.

The Tesla deal ties into the UAE’s plans to “transform Dubai into the world’s smartest city.”

