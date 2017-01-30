Tesco Mobile just slashed Galaxy S7 Edge and iPhone SE tariffs

Tesco Mobile has switched up its pricing strategy, slashing the price of phone contracts, and boosting the data for SIM cards and top-ups.

Starting today, the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is available on Tesco Mobile with no upfront fee for £35 per month. This deal, which gets you 2GB of 4G data each month, previously would have set you back £42 monthly.

There’s a similar price cut on last year’s iPhone SE, which still has no upfront fee, but costs now costs £22.50 per month, rather than the previous £32 monthly fee. This’ll net you 500MB of data per month, although you can opt to spend an extra £1 each month for 1GB of data instead.

Tesco Mobile has also increased the amount of data you get from SIM-only contracts. For instance, a £10 per month SIM-only contract will now get you 2GB of data to use, rather than 1GB. And if you’re willing to spend £20 a month, you can now get 20GB of data per month – but only if you sign up before February 26, 2017.

Finally, Tesco has doubled the amount of data you get from Rocket Packs. A £10 top-up, for example, now gets you 1GB of data rather than 500MB – as well as 500 minutes and 5,000 texts per month.

What mobile network do you use? Tell us how you find your service in the comments below.