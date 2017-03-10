Telltale Game’s biggest announcement at The Game Awards 2016 was the long-rumoured reveal of its Guardians of The Galaxy adaptation. The quirky cast of heroes have made a significant impact in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now they’re posed to do the same in the land of gaming.

Get your walkmans ready, Starlord is on his way.

What is Telltale’s Guardians of the Galaxy?

Guardians of the Galaxy will follow the same classic Telltale episodic format, blending the film’s outlandish universe into an original story with new locations and existing characters. The upcoming series will tell a unique new narrative with our favourite band of mischevious galactic bandits as they set out to stop all sorts of evildoers.

Telltale's Guardian's of the Galaxy story – what's it about?

Telltale has released the official blurb for its episodic adaptation, detailing an original story featuring our galactic outlaws. Check it out below:

"Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series is a brand new story of the universe's unlikeliest heroes: Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot. In the wake of an epic battle, the Guardians discover an artifact of unspeakable power. Each of them has a reason to desire this relic, as does a ruthless enemy who is the last of her kind, and who will stop at nothing to tear it from their hands."

"From Earth to the Milano to Knowhere and beyond, and set to the beat of awesome music, you wear the rocket-powered boots of Star-Lord in an original Guardians adventure, where your decisions and actions drive the story you experience."

We also have a full line up of the voice cast. Which, unfortunately, doesn't feature Chris Pratt or Dave Bautista.

First up is Star-Lord (voiced by Scott Porter), Gamora (Emily O’Brien), Rocket Raccoon (Nolan North), Drax the Destroyer (Brandon Paul Eells), and Groot (Adam Harrington).

Telltale’s Guardians of the Galaxy release date – When is it coming out?

The five-part episodic series will be coming to consoles, mobile devices and PC in 2017. Telltale is yet to announced a specific release window, revealing little in the cryptIc teaser trailer:

Dancing in the Moonlight is a legitimate jam, though.

Telltale’s Guardians of the Galaxy – What we’d like to see

Lotsa Cameos!

One of the highlights of the film was its memorable and diverse cast of characters, all of which brought something cool and unique to the table. Chris Pratt’s Starlord was a charismatic wise-ass with a heart of gold, while Dave Bautista’s Drax the Destroyer’s deadpan delivery made for some hilarious moments. We’d also love to see the latter suplex someone into space, because wrestling is cool.

It’s likely that Guardians of the Galaxy will follow the gang on an adventure that stays separate from the movie franchise's narratives. Hopefully Telltale can find the right balance of original content and creative homage to the source material.

Ties with the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is set to hit cinemas in May 2017, so having the episodic adventure launch alongside, and possibly crossover, with the film would be excellent to witness. Admittedly, it’s unlikely for an episodic videogame to be referenced in a worldwide blockbuster, but Telltale is perfectly capable of developing a narrative that runs alongside the film.

Imagine darting across the galaxy in the footsteps of Starlord and friends as you rush to prevent an evil galactic plot. The game could be a prequel to the movie that gives players a nice bit of backstory without movie-goers being reliant on knowing what happened in Telltale's adventure.

Build upon the Telltale formula

The Telltale formula has become a predictable beast in recent years, following the same narrative formula for dozens of titles. The quality of each new adaptation often hinged on its story and visual style, with gameplay remaining roughly the same across all properties and frustrating performance issues continuing to hamper each new entry. Guardians of the Galaxy could buck this trend, ushering in a new era for the studio.

Telltale’s Batman series saw the debut of all new gameplay engine, which will also be used in The Walking Dead Season 3 when it launches later this month. Our money is on Guardians of the Galaxy using the same tech, which should be ideal for pushing the Telltale formula into new territory.

Our own spaceship!

The spaceship in Guardians of the Galaxy was, in many ways, a character in itself, providing our motley crew of imaginative rebels a place to call home after escaping the clutches of interstellar prison. We can’t help but think something like this would make an aesthetically sound hub world for the player to interact with different characters and launch new missions.

We can already see ourselves strolling through the craft’s metallic innards, poking at random objects and conversing with crewmates. This could work in a similar manner to something like Mass Effect, evolving your standing with specific characters depending on your devotion to their personal plight. A jukebox is essential, too!

What would you like to see from Telltale’s Guardians of the Galaxy? Let us know in the comments!