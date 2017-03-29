Telltale’s Guardians of the Galaxy premieres next month

Guardians of the Galaxy Episode 1: Tangled Up in Blue will launch for PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS and Android on April 18, Telltale has announced.

Acting as the first of five episodes, Tangled Up in Blue will be available digitally and as part of a physical version that won’t appear until May 2 at the earliest.

Set to include all of our favourite characters from the Marvel property alongside a few new faces, Guardians of the Galaxy should be a great fit for the Telltale formula..

“Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series is a brand new story of the universe's unlikeliest heroes: Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot. In the wake of an epic battle, the Guardians discover an artifact of unspeakable power. Each of them has a reason to desire this relic, as does a ruthless enemy who is the last of her kind, and who will stop at nothing to tear it from their hands."

It appears Guardians of the Galaxy will launch alongside new episodes of The Walking Dead: A New Frontier throughout 2017. The latter of which received its third episode earlier this week.

Telltale has confirmed it will be releasing a new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy on Thursday, March 30 at 5PM BST. So keep an eye out for that!

