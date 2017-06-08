Telltale Games has announced that Minecraft Story Mode will get a second season that will debut with its first episode, Hero in Residence, on July 11.

Season Two will consist of five episodes and will be released for Xbox One, PlayStation 4,PC, Mac, iOS and Android. There is currently no word on whether the game will hit the Nintendo Switch, although the first season is slated for the platform.

The story will focus on Jesse, just like the last season and will feature the same cast of characters as the first with new ones that will surely join in on the adventure.

Minecraft Story Mode - Season Two will feature the same Crowd Play feature that was first introduced in Batman: The Telltale Series. This mode is designed for players to play the game in groups and make decisions together.

Related: Xbox Scorpio latest news

Rumours of a second season of the hugely popular Minecraft Story Mode started circulating when an Australian Ratings Board listed the game this week. Telltale certainly wasted no time in confirmed the rumours.

Minecraft: Story Mode's opening season impressed former editor Sam Loveridge when it launched last year. Here's a small snippet of her review:

"Telltale Games has done it again with Minecraft: Story Mode. I’m still not entirely sure how the developer managed to make an open world building game into such a fun and compelling story-based adventure but it certainly has."

Are you looking forward to the Second Season of Minecraft Story Mode? Let us know in the comments.