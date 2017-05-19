Tekken 7 story trailer shows that everything ends in death

Bandai Namco has released the official story trailer for Tekken 7 ahead of its release next month.

The trailer focuses on the bitter feud taking place inside the Mishima family and the impact it has on the rest of the Tekken world.

Following the themes of honour, duty, vengeance and death, it’s a worthwhile glimpse at the over-the-top narrative Tekken 7 plans to tell.

Related: Best Fighting Games

Coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC on June 2, Tekken 7 is shaping up to be a solid fighter. It’ll have to do a lot to match the likes of Injustice 2, though. Here’s a snippet from our preview:

“Compared to my recent experience with the incredible Marvel vs Capcom Infinite, Tekken 7 is clunky and lacks fluidity, but there’s still a solid fighter here, I just feel it borrows too heavily from its 2D brethren and has misplaced some of its original appeal.”

Watch: Injustice 2 explained in 5 minutes

Will you be picking up Tekken 7 next month? Let us know in the comments below.