Tekken 7 removes Kangaroo fighter due to animal activist fears

Roger, Tekken’s beloved boxing kangaroo, will not appear in the series' latest entry, producer Katsuhiro Harada has confirmed.

Speaking to VG247, Harada said a recent viral video of a man punching a kangaroo in the face was a big reason for the change in Tekken 7.

"There was a video of a man's dog being headlocked by a kangaroo, and he punched it in the face. It turned into a big problem," Harada said. "People were complaining about him punching a kangaroo."

“Animal activists” in 2017 are far different than in the past, and Harada is worried that those with no plans to play the game “would still hear about” such violence.

To the surprise of TrustedReviews, PETA supposedly has nothing to do with this change. The animal-rights organisation has taken action against videogames in the past, even going as far as creating parody games of Pokemon. Haruda confirmed their lack of involvement on Twitter.

Tekken 7 is set to launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on June 2. Are you bummed about Roger’s removal? Let us know in the comments.