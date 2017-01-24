Tekken 7 release date announced for consoles and PC

Tekken 7 will launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on June 2, 2017, Bandai Namco has confirmed.

The long-awaited fighter was originally scheduled for an early 2017 release, but it seems it’s been pushed back a little bit.

Tekken 7 will feature new and familiar faces alongside new stages, costumes and game modes. Street Fighter’s Akuma will also feature as a guest character.

Bandai Namco confirmed the release date alongside a new trailer, showcasing the game’s narrative and characters with some truly banging music.

Eliza has been confirmed as a pre-order bonus on all platforms, having made her last appearance in Tekken Revolution on PS3.

The Tekken 7 season pass will contain new playable characters, stages and a mystery game mode. Owners also gain access to 35 new cosmetic items.

PS4 owners have a slew of exclusive content to look forward to, including Jukebox Mode. This allows you to assemble playlists of songs from previous entries and listen to them while fighting. There are also exclusive costumes to be had on Sony’s platform.

