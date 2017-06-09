Taylor Swift is now available on all music streaming services

Taylor Swift has now made her library of music available on all music streaming services, meaning you can now listen to Shake it Off on Spotify, Google Play, and Amazon Music.

The news comes three years after the famed musician pulled her catalogue from Spotify, and was confirmed via Swift’s management team on Twitter.

The team stated this move has been designed to celebrate the fact the pop star’s album '1989' has sold more than 10 million copies globally.

Streaming fans can now listen of all the singer’s albums which, include 'Red', 'Fearless', and of course, '1989'.

The former two were removed from Spotify in 2014 when the singer decided against putting her work on the streaming service.

It’s worth noting that Swift’s music has been available on Apple Music since 2015, a huge deal for the streaming service which was still in its embryonic form at the time.

Swift seems to have reconciled her differences with streaming companies in 2017. The streaming landscape has changed drastically since 2014 which could explain the pop star's change in tune.

Or perhaps the pop star is preparing to release a new album and wants everyone to be humming the tune to '22' in their head before she releases it.

Related: Amazon Fire TV Stick review

Are you going to be streaming Taylor Swift on your service of choice? Let us know in the comments.