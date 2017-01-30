TalkTalk bucks trend and slashes broadband prices with new sale

While BT and Sky have both revealed imminent price hikes for their broadband packages, TalkTalk has some good news for those looking to sign up for fibre packages.

The internet provider has reduced the price of its 'up to' 38Mbps and 'up to' 76Mbps FTTC-based Fibre Broadband packages for new subscribers.

Expected to last until March 16, the offer requires new customers to sign up to a 24-month contract, while the £60 one-off setup fee has also been scrapped for the time being.

Related: MWC 2017

That means you can now sign up for the 38Mbps package for £27 per month for 24 months, after which it reverts to £32 a month.

The 76Mbps package has also been reduced to £32 per month for 24 months, then it jumps to £37 after that period is up.

You'll get unlimited usage with both packages, and line rental's bundled with the packages, so there's no extra costs to worry about.

TalkTalk claims you will save up to £431 with these new offers when compared to BT, Sky, and Virgin, which we're not sure about, but it is nice to hear about a price cut rather than a price hike.

BT has already announced price increases across its broadband and landline services, while television customers will now have to pay for BT Sport.

Sky is increasing the price of its line rental which will see the cost jump from £17.40 to £18.99 a month, an increase of 9%, from March.

WATCH: MWC – What can we expect?

Let us know if you sign up to TalkTalk's packages in the comments.