TalkTalk bucks trend, cuts price of unlimited 'Fast Broadband' bundle

TalkTalk has made a big thing of its price promise offer, which guarantees no price rises for customers for the duration of their contract, and now it's dropping its prices too.

At a time when most providers are announcing general price increases, it's nice to see a deal among the bad news, and this one's definitely worth checking out if you're on the hunt for a new ISP.

The company has dropped the price of its ‘up to’ 17Mbps unlimited “Fast Broadband” package to £20 for the first 12 months, with free broadband setup.

The package will cost you £25.50 after the first 12 months is up, but it's a considerable saving in the mean time and well worth a look.

You'll also be able to add on a YouView TV box for an extra £25 if you feel inclined, and the deal includes the aforementioned price promise if you opt for a 12-month agreement, so your price shouldn't go higher than £20 for the duration of the contract.

As with all the company's broadband bundles, this entry-level package comes with no usage limit, line rental, the free setup, and, of course, a wireless router.

The company also throws in a SIM for your phone which comes with 500MB data, 200 mins, and unlimited texts, if you want to take advantage of the flexible 30 day contract.

There's a choice between 12, 18, or 24-month contract terms for the 17Mbps package, and a load of optional extras such as a boost to your fibre speed and online security etc.

TalkTalk also offers a faster, 38Mbps package for £28.50 per month (for the first 12 months – £32 thereafter) that now comes with free fibre setup and no usage limits.

Let us know if you sign up in the comments.