Tale of the tape shows how Windows 10 Cloud could KO Chromebooks

At an education-themed event on May 2, Microsoft is expected to reveal Windows 10 Cloud - a lightweight OS to rival formidable Google’s Chrome OS and Chromebook combo.
It’s also thought we’ll get a glimpse at the first devices to run Windows 10 Cloud; so perhaps a low-cost Surface laptop or some affordable notebooks from partner OEMs?
Now, a leaked internal document obtained by Windows Central (below), seems to prove Microsoft is hoping to match Chromebook in a number of important areas.
When running the recommended minimum specs, Microsoft is targeting the same all-day battery life (10+ hours) and wake from sleep in under 2 seconds offered by Chromebooks.
From a cold boot, Microsoft is hoping to get within 5 seconds of the Chromebook start-up and initial sign-in times of of 15 and 10 seconds respectively
Speaking of those minimum specs for the so-called CloudBooks, here they are:
- Quad-core (Celeron or better) processor
- 4GB of RAM
- 32GB of storage (64GB for 64-bit)
- A battery larger than 40 WHr
- Fast eMMC or solid state drive (SSD) for storage technology
- Pen and touch (optional)
Will Windows 10 reclaim the student market from Chrome OS? Let us know in the comments section below.