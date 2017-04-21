Tale of the tape shows how Windows 10 Cloud could KO Chromebooks

At an education-themed event on May 2, Microsoft is expected to reveal Windows 10 Cloud - a lightweight OS to rival formidable Google’s Chrome OS and Chromebook combo.

It’s also thought we’ll get a glimpse at the first devices to run Windows 10 Cloud; so perhaps a low-cost Surface laptop or some affordable notebooks from partner OEMs?

Now, a leaked internal document obtained by Windows Central (below), seems to prove Microsoft is hoping to match Chromebook in a number of important areas.

When running the recommended minimum specs, Microsoft is targeting the same all-day battery life (10+ hours) and wake from sleep in under 2 seconds offered by Chromebooks.

From a cold boot, Microsoft is hoping to get within 5 seconds of the Chromebook start-up and initial sign-in times of of 15 and 10 seconds respectively

Speaking of those minimum specs for the so-called CloudBooks, here they are:

Quad-core (Celeron or better) processor

4GB of RAM

32GB of storage (64GB for 64-bit)

A battery larger than 40 WHr

Fast eMMC or solid state drive (SSD) for storage technology

Pen and touch (optional)

Windows Central also speculates the software will be called Windows 10 S when it arrives on May 2. We'll bring you all the news from the event as soon as it becomes available.

Will Windows 10 reclaim the student market from Chrome OS? Let us know in the comments section below.