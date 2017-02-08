Take-Two isn’t ready to invest heavily in Nintendo Switch

Publisher Take-Two will support Nintendo Switch in 2017 with the launch of NBA 2K18 this September, yet anything beyond that seems hazy.

CEO Strauss Zelnick was queried on Nintendo’s newest console during a Q&A session following yesterday's earnings call, and he had this to say:

"With regard to Switch, we're excited about Switch," Zelnick explained. "We're supporting Switch with NBA 2K18. We've said we're supporting the platform. I've said over and over again that when Nintendo comes to market you never want to count them out. So, we're excited about it. The only thing we've announced so far is the basketball title."

It appears Take-Two is waiting to play its cards after seeing how the console performs in a competitive market. Nintendo’s previous console was a financial failure, so it’s hard to blame publishers for being cautious.

Related: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games 2017

It’s unlikely we’ll see titles such as Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 on the hybrid console, but hopefully it performs well enough to justify continued third-party support.

In other Take-Two related news, the publisher has announced that GTA 5 has shipped an unbelievable 75 million copies since its release in September 2013.

Watch: Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Preview

Nintendo Switch is scheduled to launch worldwide on March 3, 2017.