Take a tour of Talos 1 in the new Prey trailer

The latest trailer for Arkane Studios’ Prey takes us on a developer guided tour through the haunting corridors of space station Talos 1.

Talos 1 is the upcoming sci-fi shooter’s primary location, a derelict structure now infested with a dangerous alien species. Playing as Morgan Yu, the player must strive to eliminate the evil menace once and for all.

Featuring insight from the game’s producers, writers and developers, it’s an interesting look into the way Talos 1 was created and how it aims to subvert our expectations when Prey launches next month.

It certainly looks like a spooky location to explore, and Prey offers plenty of tools that will make combat, discovery and puzzle solving a diverse adventure in itself.

Games Editor Brett Phipps had a chance to play Prey recently, and thinks it might be one of 2017’s finest games.

“I’m still really impressed by Prey. The game feels like it could be a great adventure that's peppered with some instances of combat, robust puzzle solving and a strong narrative that all blends together very nicely.”

“What I love is the freedom that Arkane bleeds into every game it creates. Much like the sublime Dishonored series, no problem has a single solution, and it’s up to the player to create a character they feel is best to solve it.”

Watch: Prey Preview

Prey launches for PS4, Xbox One and PC on May 5. A free demo is coming to PS4 and Xbox One next week, too.