Take a peek at Final Fantasy 15’s upcoming character creator

Square Enix recently announced it is working on an in-depth character creation system for Final Fantasy 15.

The feature has been rumoured for a short while now, with game director Hajime Tabata confirming it in a recent interview with Dualshockers.

It appears the creation tools will be used in conjunction with an upcoming multiplayer mode to create unique player avatars.

"The character creation function is actually in the works right now," he explained. "However [it] is not something that we can just show off, as it would probably not wow your readers at this stage. However, what we're doing right now is not just implementing a character creation feature, but we want to combine that with a multiplayer feature, so that players can not only create a new character, but also bring it in multiplayer.”

What the multiplayer option will entail remains a mystery. It is also unclear whether it will be a part of the current season pass that will bundle together all future DLC.

Related: Upcoming PS4 Games 2017

The image featured above shows a very early version of the character creator. Players will be able to change the model’s height, head size and muscle distribution in the finished product.

Tabata has reiterated that Final Fantasy 15’s multiplayer mode is a “four-player co-operative” affair that might involve you and some friends partaking in various hunts and quests.

Square Enix hope to support Final Fantasy 15 “as much as possible” in the coming months with further DLC and content updates. The first of which will arrive on March 28 with changes to Chapter 13 and Episode Gladiolus.

In other Final Fantasy 15 news, it was recently announced that the project managed to turn a profit on its first of release. Bravo, Square Enix.

Watch: Nintendo Switch Hand-on

What’s on your wishlist for the future of Final Fantasy 15? Let us know in the comments.