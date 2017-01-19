Tag Heuer Connected was a surprise success, Android Wear 2.0 sequel incoming

Given Android Wear smartwatches are still a relatively niche product, the $1,500 Tag Heuer Connected looked like a tough sell.

However, it turns out the most premium smartwatch on the market, modelled after the classic Tag Carrera, might represent Android Wear’s greatest success story to date.

CEO Jean-Claude Biver said (via 9to5Google), the company sold 56,000 Connected watches when internal expectations topped out at 20,000.

As a result, there are now plans to launch a sequel in May, running the updated Android Wear 2.0. It’ll offer Android Pay, GPS, boast a longer battery life and an improved display.

Biver also revealed there’ll be a smaller model designed for female wearers and a greater number of color options.

The new Connected watch will reportedly compete with the Nexus-like LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style leaked earlier this week.

Casio also announced the WSD-F20, its second generation smartwatch running Android Wear 2.0, at CES 2017.

We’re sure to see more of them at MWC 2017, which kicks off during the last week of February.

MWC 2017

Can Android Wear 2.0 spark a revival for Google’s smartwatch platform? Share your thoughts below.