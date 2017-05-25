Swiftly Switch brings Samsung’s Edge display functions to any Android phone

A new sidebar application named Swiftly Switch for Android is attempting to replicate Samsung's Edge display experience on any device running Google’s operating system.

Swiftly Switch allows the user to customise the edges of their Android home screen, placing their favourite apps and contacts and performing functions on the phone via the side of the display.

In the age of phablets, it can be hard to always reach everything on the screen at once, making Swiftly Switch particularly useful as it allows the user to access pretty much everything with their thumb.

Related: Samsung Galaxy S8 review

Swiftly Switch is activated by swiping from the side and can be configured to display either Recent apps, Quick actions, Grid favorites, or the Circle favorites.

The Recent app and Circle Favorites show up as a very intuitive and easy-to-use semicircle on the side of the display, while the Grid favourites will display the selected icons and contacts in a box.

The application can be downloaded for free but will ask you to get your wallet out if you want to make use of Pro features such as using both sides of the screen to provide edge functionality.

Although the app isn't as cool as actually having an Edge display, it's a much more affordable way of getting very similar features to Sammy's own proprietary software.

Are you going to try this app on your Android phone? Let us know in the comments.