Swatch is developing its own smartwatch OS, first device coming next year

Swatch is working on its own smartwatch operating system to rival Apple’s watchOS and Google’s Android Wear platform, the company’s CEO confirmed on Thursday.

The Swiss timepiece maker says it will release a product running custom-built software under its luxury Tissot brand in 2018.

In the latest pushback against the invasion of Silicon Valley giants, Nick Hayek said the device will do a better job of protecting data and conserving battery life than the current crop of smartwatches.

The Swatch/Tissot smartwatch will be part of a new wearables platform that has been developed in partnership with the Swiss Centre for Electronics.

“There’s a possibility for wearables to develop as a consumer product, but you have to miniaturize and have an independent operating system,” Hayek told Bloomberg.

However, this isn’t Swatch’s first dabble in the smartwatch market.

Almost exactly a year ago the company introduced the Tissot Smart Touch watch, but then failed to launch it. Currently the listing has disappeared from the Tissot website.

Back in 2015, the company also launched an affordable watch designed for making mobile payments called the Swatch Bellamy, although it also flew under the radar.

Swatch already faces an uphill battle in catching the likes of Apple and Tag and even watches from the likes of Fossil and Casio, both of whom have embraced Android Wear.

To do it with a custom-built operating system that’s less likely to support the services wearers want delivered to their waists? Well that’s another matter altogether.

Would you be open to a Swatch/Tissot smartwatch with a longer battery life? Or has this particular timepiece-maker left it too late?