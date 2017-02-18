Surface Pro 5 may have been leaked by Microsoft – twice

Microsoft hasn’t officially confirmed the existence of a Surface Pro 5 hybrid, but that doesn’t mean it’s not real.

In fact, the Redmond-based tech giant may have inadvertently revealed that the 2-in-1 tablet computer is in the works, courtesy of two recent leaks that were published by TheWinCentral blog.

The first (and perhaps the least convincing) is an image Microsoft’s own website. There’s a picture of a Surface device in the French press hub that’s named "win10-feature-surface-pro-5-z”. Unfortunately, we’re guessing this is probably more likely to be a typo in file naming, rather than an early admission of the Surface Pro 5’s existence.

But the second leak is far more substantial. On the LinkedIn profile of Toby Fitch, a contracted product designer who has worked with Microsoft since June last year, there is a mention of the device:

“The team is focused on R&D and creating new speech models with multidisciplinary design approach for devices of the future including but not limited to: HoloLens, Surface Pro 5, Xbox.”

Perhaps tellingly, Fitch’s LinkedIn profile now has a blank section where the job description for his role at Microsoft should be.

So when will we see the new tablet? Well it’s tough to say, since Microsoft has launched Surface Pro devices in May, June, September, and October, meaning there’s no clear release pattern. Most rumours to date point to a spring 2017 launch, but in the absence of official word from Microsoft, we’d take all leaks with due caution.

What would you like to see from the Surface Pro 5? Let us know in the comments.