Surface Laptop vs Surface Book: What's the difference?

Surface Laptop vs Surface Book: All you need to know about how Microsoft's new laptop stacks up against the Surface Book.

Microsoft has just taken the wraps of its new Windows 10 S operating system along with a new device to show off the new OS: The Surface Laptop.

What's this new device all about, and how does it stack up agains the company's high-end Surface Book? Here's all you need to know.

Surface Laptop vs Surface Book – Design

The new ultra thin and portable Surface Laptop is designed for students, and Microsoft is making a big deal of how sleek this new device is. At 1.25kg, it's lighter than any MacBook or MacBook Air according to Redmond, and the has been designed to look as clean as possible. There's no screws or hinges visible, and no visible speaker grilles as Microsoft has integrated the actual speakers below the keyboard.

It comes in Platinum, Burgundy, Cobalt Blue, or Graphite Gold and has fabric (imported from Italy, apparently) covering the keyboard, with plastic, backlit keys. The screen doesn't detach, like on the Surface Book, but this is a laptop, after all.

The hinge has been hidden on the Surface Laptop, but the Surface Book has a much more conspicuous hinge. In fact it's one of the device's most recognisable features. The tablet/laptop hybrid's grey magnesium build features a hinge designed to evenly adjust the Surface Book’s weight balance to ensure it doesn’t become top heavy, irrespective of the screen’s angle

The Surface Book is also slimmer than the newer device, at 7.7mm thick (compared to the 10mm-14mm thickness of the laptop) but you can always detach the keyboard and use it solely as a tablet if you want more portability. That's something the Laptop doesn't do.

Surface Laptop vs Surface Book – Hardware and Performance

With Windows 10 S, the laptop should start up and log in quicker than the standard Windows 10-powered Surface Book. The whole OS runs on apps from the Windows Store, and as such, Microsoft claims it will have the same performance on "day 1000 as it did on day 1". It's all cloud-based, so we're inclined to believe the claims, but we're yet to test it out ourselves.

The Surface Book, on the other hand, runs standard Windows 10, so you can download apps from anywhere and generally have a more comprehensive experience. It will undoubtedly slow down the more you use it, though.

In terms of hardware, on the Laptop you can choose to have up to a 1TB SSD and Microsoft claims it comes with 14 and a half hours of battery life. It also says, if you close the laptop and come back to it, even days later, the battery won't have depleted. We're obviously yet to test that out, but it's an intriguing promise, and if true gives the Laptop an edge on the Surface Book. Microsoft claims its hybrid device has a 12-hour battery life when used as a laptop, while the tablet section by itself has just a three-hour projected life.

The Surface Laptop also features a 7th-generation Intel Core processor (i5 and i7 options available), which is exactly what you'll get on the Surface Book, along with a 3.4 million-pixel screen. That screen is a 13.5-inch PixelSense LCD touchscreen display that works with the Surface Pen, so you can doodle on your display if you feel inclined. The laptop screen also features a Full HD resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio.

On the Surface Book, you'll get a slightly smaller 13.3-inch screen, with a higher 3,000 x 2,000 resolution and 267ppi pixel density. That makes for incredibly sharp images, and the increased resolution means the Book will display crisper pictures than the Laptop. It also works with the Surface Pen, so the two devices are fairly even there.

Interestingly, the Surface Book's detachable keyboard houses an optional secondary NVIDIA GeForce GPU. The GPU activates when the tablet section is docked in the keyboard, and is designed to dramatically improve performance. We found it made for some impressive benchmarking scores, though we're not sure the boost to performance is as dramatic as Microsoft claims.

The 8GB or 16GB RAM you get on the Surface Book likely will offer a noticeable performance difference, however, with the Surface Laptop packing only 4GB of RAM (though, we're unsure at this point as to whether you'll be able to add more RAM as an optional extra).

Microsoft has included a USB port on the new Laptop, along with a Surface power connector, and a mini DisplayPort – but has neglected to add a USB Type-C connection, unfortunately. The Surface Book comes with two USB 3.0 ports, an SD card reader, a Mini DisplayPort, a headphone jack and a proprietary charging socket.

Surface Laptop vs Surface Book – Price and release date

You can pre-order the new Surface Laptop today for $999 (about £773), and the device will start shipping on June 15 in the US. We're still awaiting UK release information and pricing, so stay tuned.

Meanwhile, the Surface Book is available now starting at £1,449 for the 128GB storage, Core i5, 8GB RAM model. Prices range all the way to £2,384 for the top-end version.

Surface Laptop vs Surface Book – Summary

Microsoft has tried to take on Chromebooks and Google's cloud-based Chrome OS with the new Windows 10 S, but its own Laptop looks to be a much more premium device than the range of Chromebooks available. The Surface Laptop is still an expensive device, though not quite as versatile and capable as the Surface Book – which explains the higher price on the latter.

Which you prefer will be down to your needs, but we'll have more once we've reviewed the Surface Laptop, so check back in the near future for an update.

Let us know what you think of the new Surface Laptop in the comments.