Supposed OnePlus 5 leak teases brand new camera design

As the OnePlus 5 launch draws near, the frequency and the quality of leaks ramps up.

Chinese social media website Weibo has churned out another OnePlus 5 leak, giving us a full glimpse of what might be the handset. While we can’t say for certain that the leaked image depicts the OnePlus 5, it’s potentially a solid representation of what the phone could look like, given its similarities to recent leaks we’ve seen.

The image shows a silver/grey handset with a metallic body. It’s tough to guess at the phone’s size, but it’s clearly a large handset, so the display will almost certainly be above fives inches – we’d guess at 5.5 inches. Overall, it’s fairly conventional smartphone design, and very much what we’ve come to expect from OnePlus.

The only other important point to note is that there’s a very prominent vertically-arranged dual camera module on the back of the phone. This gels with the endless rumours we’ve heard that OnePlus is hoping to fit the final product with a dual camera.

It wouldn’t be a massive surprise, either; dual camera setups are very en vogue in the smartphone world right now, with prominent examples being the iPhone 7 Plus, LG G6, and Huawei P10.

Unfortunately, we can’t say for sure whether this leak is the real thing, so we’d recommend taking it with a pinch of salt.

We do, however, know that the OnePlus exists, and that it’s coming this summer, thanks to official word from the company. We also know that the camera is going to be a major focus for OnePlus, as the firm has teamed up with DxO Labs, a French company that builds image processing software – a partnership specifically focused on the OnePlus 5.

Stay tuned to TrustedReviews for the latest on all things OnePlus.

