Super Mario Run gets a ton of new features in its first update

Last month, Nintendo finally launched its popular iOS game, Super Mario Run, on Android, and now it's gifted players with the first update to the game.

The mobile title originally arrive for iOS in December, and proved to be hugely popular, with version 2.0 of the game launching on March 23 this year along with the Android version of the game.

Now, version 2.1 has arrived with some extra features designed to bring new players on-board and keep existing users playing.

First up, the version 2.1 update adds a few new buildings to collect, including the 8-bit Bowser Statue, Bullet Bill Statue, Bob-omb, and several more.

There's also now the ability to find players using their Nintendo Accounts, while users can also use their Miitomo character as their player icon.

Other additions include Game Center achievements, plus, players can now have up to 99,999 Toads living in their kingdom.

Android users will now be able to earn Google Play trophies thanks to the new update, and Nintendo also claims there are other “changes and improvements” included.

The game is still free to download, though players will still need to pay £9.99 to gain access to anything beyond the brief playable trial

Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimusha previously revealed to Nikkei Asia Review that the in-game fee model resulted in less revenue than the company expected.

But that doesn't mean the game is going anywhere, and this latest update shows Nintendo is committed to Super Mario Run for the time being.

Let us know what you think of the update in the comments.