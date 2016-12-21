Super Mario Run update: Don't expect any new levels, ever

From Pokémon GO to Hill Climb Racing 2, it’s been a big year for mobile gaming.

In recent days there’s also been the small matter of Nintendo’s eagerly awaited mobile debut, with the official release of Super Mario Run.

While everyone’s excited about Mario’s first trip to our iPhones and iPads, the beloved little plumper hasn’t had the smoothest of smartphone transitions.

If that £7.99 download fee wasn’t enough to put people off, the fact that you can’t even play without an internet connection certainly has been.

Related: Best iPhone Games 2016

Add in reports of the game churning through both your data allowance and battery life, and you’ve got a particularly rocky start to life for Nintendo’s adventures in mobile.

Sadly, another spanner has just been thrown into the works, with new reports revealing Nintendo has no plans to release level-adding updates to the game.

Despite its lofty asking price, the game download is the game you’ll get, nothing more, nothing less.

Speaking with The Wall Street Journal, an official Nintendo spokesperson has revealed the company has no plans to roll out additional Super Mario Run content.

That includes both free or paid for updates.

That doesn’t mean this is an end to Mario’s mobile adventure though. It is believed Nintendo has already started work on a number of additional Mario and friends games for phones and tablets.

WATCH: Pokemon Go is a massive waste of time! Head-to-Head

Are you impressed or disappointed with Super Mario Run? Share your thoughts in the comments.