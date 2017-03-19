Super Mario Run on Android finally has a release date

Back in January, Nintendo revealed via Twitter that Android users would soon be able to play popular mobile game Super Mario Run.

It was a welcome development, as the game has proved very popular on iOS since it first launched in December 2016, managing to amass 40 million downloads in its first week.

But at the time, the company neglected to provide a concrete release date for the game beyond March, leaving many wondering just how long they'd have to wait.

Well, now we know. Nintendo has taken to Twitter once again to reveal Super Mario Run for Android will launch on March 23.

Yes, the game is only about four days away, and you can still pre-register your interest now over on the Google Play Store.

Here's the official description of the game: "Mario constantly moves forward through the courses while you use a variety of jumps to navigate.

"Mario will behave differently depending on the timing of your taps, so it's up to you to show off particularly smooth moves, gather coins, and reach the goal."

We took a close look at the game in our review, with Simon Miller scoring it 8/10. Here's what we said:

“Super Mario Run is a great iPhone game that sticks to the expected formula but makes that formula extremely fun. And there’s nothing wrong with that.”

The Android version of Super Mario Run, which requires an internet connection to play, will be just like the iOS offering, with a limited number of levels available for free.

If you want to unlock the rest of the game, you'll need to shell out for the in-app purchases, with Nintendo promising version 2.0 of Super Mario Run will drop alongside the Android game.

There's no official time given for Thursday's release, so make sure you check the Play Store throughout the day.

Let us know if you'll be downloading Super Mario Run on Android in the comments.