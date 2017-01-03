Super Mario Run is on its way to Android devices

You can now register your interest in Super Mario Run on Android devices through the Google Play Store.

Nintendo is yet to officially confirm a release date for the plumber’s mobile debut, but having the ability to register means it can’t be too far off.

Super Mario Run launched exclusively for iOS devices last month, achieving more than 50 million downloads in its first week of release. That’s pretty damn impressive.

Those who register interest in the game on the Google Play Store will be notified as soon as it becomes available.

Super Mario Run is currently available as a free trial download on iOS, with the full version costing £7.99.

Simon Miller gave the game an impressive 8/10 in his review. Here’s a brief snippet:

“Super Mario Run is a great iPhone game that sticks to the expected formula but makes that formula extremely fun. And there’s nothing wrong with that.”

Are you still waiting for the android release of Super Mario Run? Let us know in the comments below.