Super Mario Run is just the start - Nintendo is plotting 2-3 mobile games a year

Depending on your perspective, Super Mario Run has been a runaway success for Nintendo.

Despite some poor reviews related to pricing sour grapes, it has already passed 50 million installs on iOS, making it the fastest-downloaded title in App Store history.

Now Nintendo is hoping to build on that platform by releasing 2-3 mobile mobile games a year, president Tatsumi Kimishima has said.

Speaking to Kyoto NP (via MacWorld), Kimishima said that’s the plan for 2017 and beyond.

This, of course, will lead to speculation as to which franchises and characters will get the Super Mario Run treatment.

The likes of Animal Crossing and Fire Emblem have been rumoured, but could we see the likes of Star Fox, Zelda or Metroid make their way to mobile devices in the next few years?

Elsewhere, Kimishima had now further update on when Super Mario Run will launch for Android devices, but said Nintendo continues to work on it.

