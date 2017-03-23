Super Mario Run is finally available on Android

Super Mario Run is now available to download through the Google Play Store on all Android devices.

Originally launching exclusively for iOS in December 2016, the perky plumber’s mobile debut has proven to be hugely popular in recent months.

The title itself is free to download, but you’ll need to pay £9.99 to gain access to anything beyond the brief playable trial. It's worth noting this is slightly more than the £7.99 asking price on iOS, which itself increasd shortly after launch.

Players jumping in on the Android release will be playing Version 2.0, with four stages making up the trial period.

Simon Miller scored Nintendo’s endless runner an enthusiastic 8/10 in his review. Here’s what he thought:

“It’s no surprise that Nintendo didn’t skimp on Super Mario Run. It’s a Nintendo product and therefore a certain amount of quality is expected. There’s a novelty here, sure, and this isn’t a game-changer like the franchise has produced so many times in the past. It’s good, though. And sometimes that’s enough.”

Have you been waiting eagerly for Super Mario Run on Android? Let us know in the comments.