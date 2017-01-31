New Super Mario Run mode eases the pressure and ups the fun

Nintendo has introduced a new Easy Mode for its mobile smash hit Super Mario Run.

The new mode is described as “pressure free,” meaning users will get unlimited time and unlimited attempts to complete the level.

It’ll take away the strain of rushing through the iOS title and make it easier for players to enjoy the levels at their own pace.

Nintendo’s update also takes away some of the struggle for newcomers and less experienced gamers.

The game’s Toad Rally mode also eases up on players somewhat by reducing the number of toads that are sacrificed when you lose a race.

Right now Super Mario Run is only available for iOS devices, but it is coming to Android in March.

The game is free to download, but it only gives players access to the first three levels.

Nintendo endured criticism by charging $9.99 for the full game, but today it announced it has made a whopping $53 million in profit thus far.

That number is sure to spiral when the Android game lands. In the meantime Nintendo’s next mobile title, the free-to-play strategy game Fire Emblem Heroes launches for both mobile platforms.

In order news, the mobile version of Animal Crossing has been delayed until the next financial year. That puts the launch at any time between March 2017 and April 2018.

Was Nintendo right to launch Super Mario Run on mobile devices? Share your thoughts in the comments below.