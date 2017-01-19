Super Mario Run coming to Android in March

Mario’s smartphone debut will be launching for Android devices in March, and you can pre-register your interest now.

Nintendo announced the long-anticipated auto-runner’s launch window in a tweet yesterday.

A specific release date is still unconfirmed, but you can pre-register your interest in the game now to be immediately notified of its release.

Super Mario Run first launched for iOS devices in December 2016, managing to amass 40 million downloads in its first week of release. Who knows whether it will break similar records on Android.

Nintendo is yet to unveil how much profit the title has made, but with such a larger number of downloads it’s likely significant.

Super Mario Run is free-to-start with a selection of levels being available at no charge. The full game can then be purchased for £7.99.

Simon Miller had a lot of fun with Mario’s mobile debut, scoring it 8/10 in his review.

“It’s no surprise that Nintendo didn’t skimp on Super Mario Run. It’s a Nintendo product and therefore a certain amount of quality is expected. There’s a novelty here, sure, and this isn’t a game-changer like the franchise has produced so many times in the past. It’s good, though. And sometimes that’s enough.”

“Super Mario Run is a great iPhone game that sticks to the expected formula but makes that formula extremely fun. And there’s nothing wrong with that.”

