Super Mario Odyssey announced for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has announced Super Mario Odyssey, an all new 3D Mario title coming to Nintendo Switch.

The platforming adventure was announced during Nintendo’s Switch Direct earlier this morning with an extensive gameplay trailer.

At first we didn’t think we were looking at a Mario title at all, with the camera panning across a realistic looking skyline of modern buildings.

That is until we come across a sewer grate when our favourite plumber immediately makes an appearance. This quickly transitions into what appears to be actual gameplay.

The variety of worlds on display are hugely impressive, with Mario jumping through a mixture of realistic and fantastical levels. He also looks super weird when walking past normal people.

Related: Mass Effect Andromeda - All the latest news

Produced by Yoshiaki Koizumi, the director on Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy, this new outing will feature all new environments and gameplay mechanics.

Mario’s red hat also plays an integral part, as it can thrown at enemies and used as a platform to reach new destinations. It also has eyes, which is both creepy and adorable.

Super Mario Odyssey is set to launch in Holiday 2017 for Nintendo Switch.