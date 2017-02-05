Super Bowl Live Stream 2017: How to watch the New England Patriots vs the Atlanta Falcons online. What time does the Super Bowl start in the UK? Whether you have an Apple TV, Roku box, Xbox One, PS4, set-top box, iPhone, iPad, Android device, or just a plain ol' TV, everything you need to know to watch Super Bowl LI is right here.

Super Bowl LI – The story so far

The 2016/17 NFL season culminates on Sunday, February 5 2017 when the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons square-off at Houston's 70,000 capacity NRG Stadium.

Up for grabs is the prestigious Lombardi Trophy, but there's more at stake in this year's Super Bowl than just that.

On the Patriots side, star quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick will be looking to cap-off their 'Deflategate' revenge tour with a fifth Super Bowl victory together – and stick a firm two fingers in the direction of NFL commish and general waste of oxygen Roger Goddell.

The Falcons, for their part, boast one of the of the highest-flying offensive units we can remember and are led by league MVP Matt Ryan, who be looking for a first Super Bowl ring – and the place in the history books that goes with it.

With that, here's how to watch Super Bowl LI online.

What time does the Super Bowl start in the UK?

Super Bowl LI, or Super Bowl 51, kicks-off at around 11:30pm GMT.

What channel is the Super Bowl on in the UK?

In the UK, the Super Bowl will be being shown by the BBC and Sky Sports – the latter will be airing the event on no less than three of its channels.

The BBC's coverage will start just before kick-off at 11:20pm GMT, while Sky will be building up to the big match from 10pm UK time.

Can I watch the Super Bowl in 4K?

To the best of our knowledge, not in the UK. However, we're happy to be corrected, so drop us a note in the comments below if we've missed something!

How to watch Super Bowl 51 online

As the BBC and Sky share the rights to Super Bowl coverage, you can stream the Super Bowl online using one of three apps, which should be available on current-gen consoles, tablets, smartphones, laptops, PCs, set-top boxes, and Smart TVs.

Here are the apps to use to stream the Super Bowl, and how much it'll cost you – plus which ones let you watch the Super Bowl for free

Happy viewing!

