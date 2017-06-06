'Suicide Squad 2' to start filming in 2018?

Last year's Suicide Squad was met with a mixed reaction. Numerous re-edits seemed designed to lighten what was a typically dark offering from David Ayer, and the end result didn't quite hang together.

But it seems that hasn't stopped a sequel from being developed, as star Joel Kinnaman, who plays Rick Flag, has revealed some information about the next instalment.

According to Kinnaman, who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Suicide Squad 2' (not the confirmed name) will start shooting next year.

The star said: "As far as I know they're writing the script and I think the plan is to shoot it sometime in 2018, but that could change."

Kinamman, who plays Frank Underwood's opponent, Will Conway, in House of Cards, also spoke about returning as Flag in the sequel, adding: "I think I'll definitely come back for it."

Despite fans having mixed feelings about director David Ayer, it seems Kinnaman would like to see the End of Watch director return.

He said: "Ultimately, I'd love for David Ayer to direct it. But if he doesn't want to direct it, then someone who is great with character and that's able to ground the story and maybe put these characters in a more normal situation.

"It would be really interesting to see these crazy characters interact with regular people as well."

Ayer is currently working on Suicide Squad spinoff Gotham City Sirens, and it remains unclear whether he'd be available to work on a sequel to last year's DC blockbuster.

At this point, there's been no official word from Warner Bros, though Mel Gibson has been rumoured as being involved. Stay tuned for more.

Let us know if you'd like to see a Suicide Squad sequel in the comments.