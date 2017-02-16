Street Fighter 2’s first-person mode looks real messy on Nintendo Switch

Capcom has shown off a first-person mode for Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers that has you hurling imaginary hadoukens.

Exclusive to the version currently in development for Nintendo Switch, the minigame has the player using the Joy-cons to imitate the actions of famous fighters.

Capcom showcased the new mode in a recent livestream, having a member of the team hurl out an assortment of Hadoukens and Dragon Punches.

In the mode, you play as Ryu from a first-person perspective as he goes up against dozens of Shadaloo henchmen. This is where things start to get janky.

Throwing a fireball requires you to move the Joy-cons forward, while a dragon punch has you thrust one upward. Waving them side-to-side will result in a hurricane kick.

As the developer tries to perform these moves they appear to be both inaccurate and clumsy in-game, with movements triggering the incorrect actions out of sync with player movements.

Luckily, this is likely an optional bonus mode for Ultra Street Fighter 2 on Switch, and shouldn’t impact the core experience. It’s like we’re witnessing lazy shovelware on the Nintendo Wii all over again.

Nintendo Switch is set to launch worldwide on March 3, 2017. Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers is yet to receive a release date.