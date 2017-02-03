Netflix’s Stranger Things was an utter sensation, so it’s no surprise that there’s plenty of hype for Stranger Things Season 2. Here’s everything you need to know about Stranger Things 2, including the release date, trailers, cast, episode titles, news, and the fate of Eleven.

Stranger Things Season 2 News – The latest leaks and rumours

The latest news about Stranger Things comes courtesy of this week’s Producers Guild Awards. ET Online bagged some time with the production team at the event, teasing us with new details about the upcoming season.

Lucky for us, Stranger Things creator Ross Duffer waxed lyrical on the addition of Sean Astin to the cast: “Sean Astin is a force. He’s gonna surprise. He’s just an incredible actor and he blows us away every day on set.”

Talking about Astin’s character, Bob, executive producer Shawn Levy said: “Bob is new to our weird Hawkins group, but he’s immediately memorable and I think people are going to be very surprised by where that takes them this year."

Stranger Things Season 2 Release Date – When does Stranger Things Season 2 air?

We’re sorry to say that there is no Stranger Things Season 2 release date yet. The best we have is this tweet, which confirms that the season will air in 2017 – not particularly helpful, but we’ll take anything at this point:

Stranger Things Season 2 Episodes

Curiously, we already have episode titles for Stranger Things Season 2, despite still not having official air dates.

Director and creator Matt Duffer says the titles were released “to provide some hint of where we were going in season two without giving anything away”. But he also said that some of them would be changed later on because there were some things “we didn’t want to put on there because we felt like it would give too much away”.

In any case, the release confirms that there’ll be nine episodes in the next season, which is one more than the first season – huzzah! Here’s the full Stranger Things Season 2 episode list:

Episode 1 – “Madmax”

Episode 2 – “The Boy Who Came Back to Life”

Episode 3 – “The Pumpkin Patch”

Episode 4 – “The Palace”

Episode 5 – “The Storm”

Episode 6 – “The Pollywog”

Episode 7 – “The Secret Cabin”

Episode 8 – “The Brain”

Episode 9 – “The Lost Brother”

Stranger Things Season 2 Trailers

We’re not yet privy to any proper trailers, so the best we can offer you is this minute-long clip from the official Netflix YouTube channel that teases upcoming episodes from the show:

Stranger Things Season 2 Cast

Most of the first season’s cast members will be returning, including:

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

David Harbour as Chief Jim Hopper

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

We’re also getting some new characters in the next season too:

Sean Astin as Bob Newby: Tolkien aficionados will recall that Astin famously played the role of Samwise Gamgee, accomplished Shire gardener and whipping boy of perma-angsty Hobbit Frodo Baggins, in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Netflix says Bob Newby is: “A kindhearted former nerd who went to high school with Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Hopper (David Harbour), and now manages the local Hawkins RadioShack."

Linnea Berthelsen as Roman: A relatively unknown Danish actress, Linnea has featured in a smattering of shorts and mini-series – looks like Stranger Things could be her big break. Netflix says Roman is: “An emotionally damaged, magnetic young woman who suffered a great loss as a child. Although she does not live in Hawkins, she is mysteriously connected to the supernatural events at the lab."

Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman: Gelman is an actor and comedian who’s featured in Adult Swim’s Eaglehart, Go On, and Another Period, though UK viewers might know him better as Martin from BBC Three’s Fleabag. Netflix says Murray Bauman is: “A disgraced journalist turned conspiracy theorist who is investigating a cold case in Hawkins”.

Paul Reiser as Dr Owens: Best known for his role in 90s sitcom Mad About You, Reiser is a successful actor and stand-up comedian, who will be used to strange things, thanks to his work on the Aliens movie. Netflix says Dr Owens is: “A high-ranking member with the Department of Energy on a ‘clean-up’ assignment, tasked with containing the events of last year.”

Sadie Sink as Max: Despite being just 14 years old, Sadie Sink has already appeared on Broadway (Annie, The Audience) and has acted in a bunch of different TV dramas, including American Odyssey and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Netflix says Max is: “A tough and confident girl whose appearance, behaviour and pursuits seem more typical of boys than of girls in this era. She has a complicated history and is generally suspicious of those around her.”

Dacre Montgomery as Billy: Montgomery is a 22-year-old actor from Perth, Australia, probably best known for his upcoming role as the Red Ranger in the 2017 Power Rangers movie. Netflix says Billy is: “Max’s hyper-confident, and edgy older step-brother. He steals girlfriends away from their boyfriends, is great at drinking games, and drives a black Camaro. But lurking under his apparent charisma, is a violent and unpredictable nature."

Stranger Things Season 2 Storyline – What happens next?

When we left Stranger Things last year, Will had been saved from the Upside Down and Eleven had disappeared, seemingly for good. So what now?

Director Shawn Levy says: “Will Byers was in that Upside Down for a while. So Season 2 is about this determined desire to return to normalcy in Hawkins, in the Byers family, in that group of friends, and it’s the struggle to reclaim normalcy and maybe the impossibility of it.”

And show creator Matt Duffer said that the series will “venture a little bit outside of Hawkins”, adding: “I will say the opening scene does not take place in Hawkins.”

The Upside Down will definitely be returning too, with Duffer explaining that they “definitely want to explore a little bit more [of the Upside Down]”, saying: “We really don’t go in there much until they go in to find Will at the end. So we’ve opened up this doorway, and to us it’s exciting to talk about, like, what else is behind there.”

We also know Stranger Things Season 2 will be set a year later than the first season, moving into 1984. Duffer told IGN this was simply because the child actors were getting older in real life: “As much as I would love to have it be Christmas right after that, it’s just not feasible, so we’re going to skip a year. They’ll be a year older and all their changes they’re going through, we’ll take that into account and kind of work that into the show."

Stranger Things Season 2 – What’s up with Will?

Despite being a main character, Will spent most of his time off-camera, trapped in the Upside Down. Now he’s finally free, but he’s chundering slugs – which is never good.

Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer has this to say: “Will’s been [in the Upside Down] for an entire week and it’s had some kind of effect on him, both emotionally and perhaps physically. The idea is he’s escaped this nightmare place, but has he really? That’s a place we wanted to go and potentially explore in season two. What effect does living in there for a week have on him.”

And Noah Schnapps, who plays Will, offers an even more grim perspective: “You’ll be seeing more of me. I’ll be there. In the last episode, I threw up a slug, so Season 2 begins with what happens from there. There may have been some effect on him. I may or may not have turned into a monster. You’ll have to watch to find out."

So the answer is that there’s something very wrong with Will, and it’s likely going to be a central plot piece in the next season.

Stranger Things Season 2 – Is Eleven dead or alive?

At the end of the first season, the fate of Eleven was left fairly ambiguous. But fans of everyone’s favourite psychokinetic pre-teen killing machine will be glad to hear that Eleven’s return for season two is now guaranteed:

Still, it’s not exactly clear how El will make her comeback. Last season, we saw her sacrificing herself to do away with the demogorgon. But one month later, we see Chief Hopper leaving Eggo waffles in the woods – Eleven’s favourite treat, if you’d forgotten. Maybe Eleven isn’t as vapourised as we thought.

Alternatively, Eleven may return in some kind of spirit form. Speaking to The Mirror, David Harbour (Hopper) confirmed that the waffles were for Eleven, and said “He’s got this box out in the woods where he gives her food. He may understand that Eleven exists in some form.”

We’re as confused as you.

Stranger Things Season 2 – Is Barb coming back?

Who could forget Barb? A beacon of morality and common sense – and an inimitable '80s style icon – Barb’s short-lived stint on Stranger Things felt bittersweet thanks to her untimely death – after a mere three episodes.

The bad news for Barb fans the world over is that she’s definitely, absolutely, 100% dead. Barb won’t be back in season two, but don’t let that stop you flaunting your #Justice4Barb tee in public. She lives on in our hearts.

Speaking about Barb’s possible return, Duffer told IGN: “I can’t see it happening. But Barb will not be forgotten. We’ll make sure there’s some justice for Barb. People get very frustrated, understandably, that the town doesn’t seem to be really dealing with Barb. That stuff is all happening. We’re just not spending any screen time on it. It’s not like her parents are like ‘Oh Barb left. She died!’ Season one actually takes place over the course of six or seven days – it’s a really short period of time. So part of what we want to do with season two is to explore the repercussions of everything that happened.”

Maybe this well help soothe your aching heart:

Stranger Things Season 2 Images

Filming kicked off back on November 8, 2016, so it’s no surprise that set shots are already turning up. We’ve had a glimpse of what’s alleged to be the new set (via Reddit), which you can check out here:

We’ve also had this upside-down picture of the cast from the official Stranger Things Twitter account, captioned with “back in production”. Spooky:

What would you like to see from Stranger Things Season 2? Let us know in the comments.