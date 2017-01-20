Strafe release date confirmed with bloody new trailer

Pixel Titans and Devolver Digital have announced the release date for Strafe, and it's way closer than we could have expected.

The super violent, retro-inspired shooter will launch on March 28 for PS4, PC and Mac.

Pixel Titans dropped the news with a suitably grotesque trailer. You can check it out in all its cartoony glory below:

Described as a “rogue-like first-person shooter” with procedurally generated environments, Strafe has you playing as a space marine embarking on a dangerous mission at the edge of the galaxy.

Featuring over 30 unique weapons and 20 blood-thirsty enemies, Strafe will require plenty of skill and wit if you hope to reach the end.

We’ve listed some of Strafe’s diverse features below, courtesy of a recent press release.

Endless levels! Every game load creates a unique and new level with billions of possibilities!

100% Virtualised "real" environments

ÜBER-GORE ® Tech

BLAZING Fast gameplay and responsive controls

Realtime first person upright biped simulation

Full-Featured 3d projection matrices

Unsigned 32 bit colours!

Coloured lighting!

Ultra large resolutions with a unique 16:9 screen ratio

Digital Gravity

Multidemention poliginal meshes derived from over a thousand unique vertices's

Strafe seems like a brilliant twist on the rogue-like genre, taking clear inspiration from the likes of Doom and Quake while crafting its own special aesthetic and obsession with gore.

Will you be picking it up? Let us know in the comments below.