Storage Wars! Seagate planning a 16TB hard drive launch in 2018

Storage specialist Seagate is planning to launch a ginormous 16TB hard-drive that’s still small enough to fit inside a desktop computer.

According to a report from Geek.com, the 3.5-inch SATA drive will arrive within the next 18 months.

This isn’t multiple drives combined to form a rig, this is a single hard-drive.

Sources say the firm is currently pushing beyond its current 10TB behemoth by testing 12TB and 14TB drives, but the 16TB model will be a crowning glory.

Although much of our data is now storage on the cloud and streaming is overtaking physical storage of media, there's still great demand for large drives.

There’s no news yet on pricing and availability and whether they’ll even be made available for consumers.

However, for professional photographers, 4K videographers and those with capacious music libraries this could be the drive of your dreams.

