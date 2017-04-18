Steve Wozniak talks Apple and what’s next for the iPhone maker

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has spoken out on the future of the company, sharing his views on how the tech giant will evolve next.

According to Woz, despite the ever changing shape of global business, Apple isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Instead, he’s predicted that like IBM, Apple will comfortably cruise past a century of existing.

What’s more, given the iPhone and iPad maker’s extensive cash reserves, he’s suggested Apple will remain one of the world’s biggest companies for decades to come.

“Apple will be around a long time, like IBM (which was founded in 1911),” Woz is quoted as saying by USA Today.

The iconic Apple co-founder was speaking ahead of the Silicon Valley Comic Con (SVCC), with his speech themed “The Future of Humanity: Where will we be in 2075?”

It’s not just Apple Woz expects to still be big in 2075 either. He added: “Look at Apple’s cash ($246.1 billion, as of its last fiscal quarter). It can invest in anything.

“It would be ridiculous to not expect them to be around (in 2075). The same goes for Google and Facebook.”

Although Apple remains a topic close to his heart, Wozniak’s talk didn’t just focus on the future of the company he helped found.

Elsewhere, he suggested that come 2075, tech could have replaced doctors and humanity might have made its first communication with extra terrestrial life.

“Medical devices will enable self-diagnosis and doctor-free prescriptions,” he predicted. “The question will be ethical on whether we can eliminate the need for physicians.”

He added: “There is a ‘random chance’ that Earthlings will communicate with another race. It’s worth trying but I don’t have high hopes.”

Adding fuel to the fire of Apple’s continued success, recent reports have claimed the Cupertino-based company could be planning to table a staggering $200 billion big to takeover Disney.

The claims, although exciting, have yet to be verified.

